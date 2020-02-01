Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Wam Global stock opened at A$2.25 ($1.60) on Friday. Wam Global has a twelve month low of A$1.88 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.15.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$77,805.00 ($55,180.85). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 158,467 shares of company stock worth $353,825.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?