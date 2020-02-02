Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.29

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.29 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.29 ($0.91), with a volume of 1197281 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.28 ($0.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$1.26 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.20.

In other Wam Leaders news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 141,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28).

About Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

