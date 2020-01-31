Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Warehouse REIT earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Warehouse REIT’s score:

WHR stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.21. The company has a market cap of $281.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?