Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 14.84%.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 16,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,212. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks