Washington Trust Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.90 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WASH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

