Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.46

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$130.46 and last traded at C$129.57, with a volume of 190394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$129.91.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$122.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.78.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer David G. Eddie sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$111,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,903,315.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

