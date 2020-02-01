Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.26

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.26 and last traded at $122.05, with a volume of 392791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

