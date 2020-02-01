Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Waters by 170.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average of $221.08. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

