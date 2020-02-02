Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WAT opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.08. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

