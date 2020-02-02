Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Wayfair stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $135,973.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,830.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,444 shares of company stock worth $1,368,519 over the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 67.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

