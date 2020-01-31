WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.30

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (ETR:WCMK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €5.30 ($6.16) and last traded at €5.30 ($6.16), with a volume of 7933 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.14 ($5.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

About WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

