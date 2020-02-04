Weatherford International plc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFTIQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.83.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

