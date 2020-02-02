WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 2,227,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Balance Sheet