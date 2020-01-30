WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,979. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

