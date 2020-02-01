WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.29 and last traded at $99.66, with a volume of 20794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.69.

The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,876,000 after buying an additional 212,488 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 128.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

