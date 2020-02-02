WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.74. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

