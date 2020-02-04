Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.69). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $49.21 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

