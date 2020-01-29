Wedbush Comments on Express, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Express in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. grace capital acquired a new stake in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Express by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

