Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $80.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

