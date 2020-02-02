Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 34,687 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 36,135 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?