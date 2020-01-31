Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $257.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 178.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,692,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $5,721,929. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

