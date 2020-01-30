Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canaan Partners VIII LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 129,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?