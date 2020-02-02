Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.59 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

