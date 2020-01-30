Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.50. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

