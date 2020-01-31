Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $100.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $97.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2019 earnings at $22.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $111.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $122.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,872.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,024.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,965.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Booking by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Booking by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

