Wedbush Weighs in on Carnival Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 177,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

