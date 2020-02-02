Wedbush Weighs in on Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.02. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

