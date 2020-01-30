Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.67. 8X8 has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

