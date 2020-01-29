Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $120.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks