Wells Fargo & Co Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $98.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LPLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on LPL Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,332. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 940.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

