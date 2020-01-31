Wells Fargo & Co Cuts TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target to $50.00

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCF. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of TCF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 929,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,651. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

