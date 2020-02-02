Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) to Underweight

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDC. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

M.D.C. stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Balance Sheet