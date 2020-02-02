Wells Fargo & Co Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $500.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

NYSE:FICO opened at $402.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $216.98 and a 52-week high of $420.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.59.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

