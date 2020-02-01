Wells Fargo & Co Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $325.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.29.

LRCX traded down $12.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

