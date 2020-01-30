Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

Shares of TEAM opened at $149.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50, a PEG ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,110,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

