Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

CDAY traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.61. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,689. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

