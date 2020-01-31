Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $19.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.45 billion and the highest is $19.73 billion. Wells Fargo & Co posted sales of $21.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year sales of $79.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.57 billion to $81.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.11 billion to $83.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,757,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,067,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com