Wells Fargo & Co Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $450.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $282.74 and a one year high of $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 107.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

