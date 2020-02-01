Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

