Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

