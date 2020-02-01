WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys $26,622.93 in Stock

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.12 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?