WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 13,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,416. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 11.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

