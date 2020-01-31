WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $41.50 to $39.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. WesBanco traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 275414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating