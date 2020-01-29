WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. ValuEngine upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

