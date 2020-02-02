WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.10-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.359-8.693 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.53 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $48.41. 1,613,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

