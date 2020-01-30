WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WESCO International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,118. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after buying an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

