West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, 547 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Separately, CIBC set a $58.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

