Westell Technologies (WSTL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) will be announcing its Q3 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

NASDAQ WSTL opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Westell Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman purchased 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?