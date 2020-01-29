Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 1,585,020 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 506,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

