Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE WAL opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,105 shares of company stock worth $3,767,027 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

